Sam Bankman-Fried now in FBI custody as feds announce two guilty pleas in FTX fraud probe

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams on Wednesday night announced that indicted FTX cofounder Samuel Bankman-Fried was now under the custody of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In a video posted on the social media accounts of the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, Williams announced that Bankman-Fried was being taken by FBI agents back to the United States from the Bahamas.

Williams also said that Bankman-Friend would be appearing before a judge in the Southern District of New York "as soon as possible."

In a related announcement, Williams revealed that his office scored two guilty pleas from two key figures in the FTX scandal: former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX cofounder Gary Wang.

As part of their plea deals, Ellison and Wang have both agreed to cooperate with prosecutors' criminal probe of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that abruptly collapsed last month, leading to reported billions of dollars in losses for investors.

Williams also had a warning for other figures involved with FTX who have not yet come clean about their roles in perpetuating the firm's alleged fraud.

"If you participated in misconduct at FTX or Alameda, now is the time to get ahead of it," he said. "We are moving quickly and our patience is not eternal."

