Samuel L. Jackson slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas after Roe v. Wade overturn
Actor Samuel L Jackson at Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiling - Shutterstock

Actor Samuel L. Jackson ripped Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas over the weekend in the wake of the overturning of Roe v Wade, the landmark abortion ruling that established women’s right to lifesaving health care. “How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v Virginia??!!” the star tweeted, referring to the Supreme Court decision that legalized interracial marriage. Thomas, who is married to a white woman, had indicated in an opinion concurring with the controversial decision to overturn women’s constitutional abortion right that the underpinning of the Roe v. Wade reversal put...