San Diego's camping ban may push homeless people to the riverbed, where encampments have been rising

It’s a tactic New York City police officers are using more often in cases of violent criminal suspects fleeing in motor vehicles — blocking traffic in the suspects’ likely escape path in hope of forcing them to surrender. But in a case June 30, alleged car thief William Pichardo, 32, wasn’t of a mind to let police impede his flight. He hit the gas, crashed through a line of police vehicles lining the Cross Bronx Expressway, and kept going over the George Washington Bridge and into New Jersey. He was finally nabbed about eight miles away in Bogota, N.J. after authorities said he jumped over a w...