San Francisco cop lies to game warden about shooting a deer on someone's private property

A San Francisco police officer with a history of misconduct complaints has retired after he was accused of lying to a game warder about poaching a deer on private property.

Officer Christopher Damonte “separated from the department while disciplinary charges were pending before the Police Commission,” The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Damonte, who claimed the September 2018 incident in which he was caught shooting deer on a neighbor’s property was “possibly a mix-up,” admitted to lying to a California Department of Fish and Wildlife warden.

“The way (Officer) Damonte conducted himself on September 23, 2018 brought discredit to the department as Warden White felt there was sufficient evidence to have him arrested, (and) suggested an addition charge of resisting/delaying/obstructing,” the internal affairs report said, according to the Chronicle.

