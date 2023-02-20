Shocking video shows racist man hurling eggs at bus passengers in hate-filled attack

A man on a San Francisco bus was caught on video hurling eggs and racial slurs at passengers on a San Francisco bus last week, KRON4 reported.
“So he said stupid Chinese ****h and then I believe he repeated himself and we didn’t respond,” said one of the man's targets, Michelle Young.
“It’s always disconcerting to be the subject of any kind of racial attack and one that includes some kind of threat of violence,” Young said.
Another bus passenger intervened to protect Young. When the man exited the bus, he continued to throw eggs.
“He started launching eggs through the window, at the window and then this last one he ran along the side of it… stopped when he saw me and threw it right directly at me at the window,” Young said.
Wendy Zhang also shared a video showing the man throwing food at her back in December.
“He started yelling racist slurs against Asian people, especially Chinese,” Zhang said.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Man throws eggs in racist attack on SF Muni www.youtube.com