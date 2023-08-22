San Jose church that paid $1.2 million in COVID fines is now suing county for unconstitutional surveillance
Pastor Mike McClure, from Calvary Chapel San Jose, speaks during a news conference outside of Santa Clara Superior Court on Dec. 8, 2020, in downtown San Jose, California. - Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group/TNS

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A San Jose church ordered to pay $1.2 million in fines for defying public health mandates at the height of the pandemic is now suing Santa Clara County, accusing them of unconstitutionally surveilling the non-denominational Christian church and its congregants. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, by Calvary Chapel and its Pastor Mike McClure alleges the county “embarked on an invasive and warrantless geofencing operation to track residents.” “Our church believes in the rights and privacy of all our members,”...