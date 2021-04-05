Unhinged racist neighbor caught on Asian family’s door cam: 'You commies -- this is America!'
Screenshot via ABC7

A couple in San Jose, California, is speaking out after a neighbor banged in their door and shouted anti-Asian slurs -- an incident that was caught on video by their door cam, ABC7 reports.

Huang Zhu and Ying Huang, who are immigrants from China, say that the door knocking was heard by their twin 6-year-olds, who thought it may have been from a delivery driver. Thankfully, the children didn't answer the door because it was a neighbor accusing the family of bringing "COVID-19."

"I said it's your neighbor, open the door! You... Communist China! Open the door right now! Communist China! You f**king Commies! This is America! It's not f**king (inaudible)," the neighbor can be heard saying in the video.

"We've been here for over 20 years. We haven't experienced anything close to this. We had our education here and we worked hard. We haven't had problems with anyone," the couple told ABC7.

The couple is currently in the process of filing a restraining order against the man.

Watch ABC7's report on the story below: