Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall dies at 57 from ALS

Actress Sandra Bullock at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, California, in 2014. Bryan Randall, her longtime partner, has died. - Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images North America/TNS
Bryan Randall, the longtime partner of Sandra Bullock, has died. He was 57. Randall died Saturday from ALS, his family told People magazine. He had battled the degenerative disease privately for three years. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request,” his family told People. “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.” Randall, a professional photo...