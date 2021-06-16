Slain officer's partner angry that Capitol rioters are blaming Trump: 'Adults are responsible for the choices we make'

The longtime partner of slain U.S. Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick doesn't want to hear Jan. 6 rioters blame Donald Trump for their actions during the insurrection.

The 42-year-old Sicknick suffered two strokes and died from natural causes the day after two Trump supporters sprayed him with powerful chemical irritants during their attempt to stop the election certification for Joe Biden, but the officer's longtime girlfriend is bothered by the defense some rioters have offered.

"I have been open in my criticism of Donald Trump and how I feel about his actions that day, every single person that made the choice to commit violence that day is responsible for their own actions," said Sandra Garza, who was in a relationship with Sicknick for 11 years. "That's how I feel about that and, you know, when we become adults, we're responsible for the choices that we make, and the people that decided to commit violence there that day are responsible for their actions."



