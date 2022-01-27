Sarah Palin sighting prompts NYC to issue a health warning

Sarah Palin was spotted dining out again at a New York City restaurant, prompting officials there to issue a health warning.



The former half-term Alaska governor and failed vice presidential candidate tested positive for COVID-19 while in town for her defamation suit against the New York Times, and city officials expressed concern after Palin was twice spotted dining at Elio's restaurant -- including once after her diagnosis, reported Gothamist.

"Any New Yorker who came into contact with Ms. Palin [is encouraged] to get tested, just as we encourage all New Yorkers to get tested regularly, especially those who believe they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19,” said City Hall spokesperson Jonah Allon in a statement.

The trial was delayed Monday after Palin tested positive for the virus, and the judge noted that the outspoken vaccine opponent had not been inoculated, although she dined outdoors at Campagnola on Tuesday and returned Wednesday to Elio's, where she also ate outside.

“Tonight Sarah Palin returned to the restaurant to apologize for the fracas around her previous visit,” said Elio’s manager Luca Guaitolini in a statement on Wednesday night. “In accordance with the vaccine mandate and to protect our staff, we seated her outdoors … We are a restaurant open to the public, and we treat civilians the same.”

The city will not penalize Elio's for allowing Palin to eat indoors without proof of vaccination, because violations must be directly observed by an inspector, and the vaccine requirement does not extend to outdoor dining.