SNL skewers the 'landline of presidents' as the first war fought on TikTok rages in Ukraine
Screengrab.

NBC's "Saturday Night Live" imagined how America's 79-year-old president is responding to the online information battle as Russia invades Ukraine.

"This week as the war in Ukraine intensified, access to Facebook and Instagram in the country was shut off, leaving only one source of information, TikTok. So on Thursday, the White House responded by holding a national security briefing with some of the nation's top TikTok creators. We take you now inside that historic meeting," is how the show set up the sketch.

"I also want to thank my press secretary, Jen Psaki, for having the vision to set this up," SNL's Biden said.

"I suggested it as a joke and then it actually happened," Psaki said.

"People are saying this is the first war fought on TikTok, which is tough for me because I'm the landline of presidents," Biden admitted. "That's why I need you. I understand Putin. I understand war. But there's one thing I don't understand, that's computer."

"He means technology but he says computer," Psaki explained.

Watch:


SNL www.youtube.com

SmartNews Video