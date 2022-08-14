Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding invests in Russian energy companies

(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding invested in Russian energy groups Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil between Feb. 22 and March 22, it said on Twitter on Sunday. Many Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russian energy firms and their executives following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The Kingdom Holding investments fall within the company's 12.8 billion riyal ($3.4 billion) three-year investment programme, the company added. Kingdom Holding said it invested 1.37 billion riyals in Gazprom and 196 million riyals in Rosneft on Feb. 22, and 410 million riyals in Lukoil from Feb...