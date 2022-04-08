SC man on death row has execution date, now must pick method: firing squad or electric chair
A firing squad (Shutterstock)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday issued an execution notice for Richard Moore that set his execution date for four weeks from April 7. If Moore, 57, is executed in a month on April 29, he will be the first person executed by the state of South Carolina since 2011. How he would die is still uncertain. By state law, Moore must choose his method of execution 14 days before his execution date. The state no longer has the drugs needed to kill people with lethal injection, which was the primary execution method when Moore was sentenced to death after he was convicted of ...