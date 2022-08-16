Scary Zoom flaw allows a hacker to completely take over your Mac

As he was sentenced, Cameron reportedly tried to use the fact that the judge in his case was appointed by former President Ronald Reagan.

“Can you guess who my favorite president is?” Cameron asked Senior Judge Thomas F. Hogan before after his own question. "Ronald Reagan."

As The Washington Post points out, Cameron then went on to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, but the judge was not impressed.

Hogan then began grilling Cameron over his choice to go to the Capitol that day, asking him if he indeed thought the riot was "fun," as he'd posted on Facebook.

“No,” Cameron replied. “I picketed within the Capitol, and that was illegal. ... I would never do it again.”

But Hogan was having none of it.

“I keep hearing from Jan. 6 defendants, ‘We’re being prosecuted,’ like it’s a surprise, or ‘We’re being persecuted,’ like it’s unfair. I do not understand that psychology,” Hogan told him. “What irritates me most is that all of you are claiming you’re patriots; you’re not patriots when you attack the Capitol of the United States.”

Hogan told Cameron that he was lucky he wasn't being charged with a felony.

“If you had pleaded to a felony, I would just put you in jail for a long time,” he said. “The court at least hopes that in this three-year period, you don’t engage in any such conduct again."