Prominent GOP activists get off the sidelines with fundraisers for Senate candidates
Matt Schlapp speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), photo by Gage Skidmore.

A pair of influential conservative activists are hosting Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters at a big-money fundraiser.

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, and his wife Mercedes Schlapp, a former White House director of strategic communications for Donald Trump, will each contribute $5,800 for the event Wednesday, which costs $2,900 for co-hosts and $1,000 for other guests, according to an invitation obtained by the Washington Post.

The invitation identifies Chad Wolf, Trump’s former acting Homeland Security secretary, and Duke Buchan, the finance chairman of the Republican National Committee, as additional hosts.

Masters will also take part in a fundraiser scheduled this week with Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), although one of the super PACs aligned with the Kentucky Republican abandoned $8 million in advertising originally scheduled to promote the Arizona candidate and redirected those resources to other competitive campaigns.

The Schlapps, who have not contributed major amounts to GOP candidates so far, will also host an event for Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and a cigar reception for Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt following the Masters event.

