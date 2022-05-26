Scholz: Putin has missed all strategic targets in Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers an address at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters. Ciaran McCrickard/World Economic Forum/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated his conviction that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not win the war in Ukraine.

"He has already missed all his strategic goals," Scholz said on Thursday in his speech at the end of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

"A capture of the whole of Ukraine by Russia seems further away today than it did at the beginning of the war. More than ever, Ukraine is stressing its European future."

Moreover, he said, the "brutality of the Russian war" has welded the Ukrainian nation closer together than ever before and prompted two states to move closer to NATO: "With Sweden and Finland, two close friends and partners want to join the North Atlantic alliance. They are most welcome!" the German chancellor said.

Putin had also underestimated the unity and strength with which the Group of Seven major industrialized nations (G7), NATO and the EU had reacted to his aggression.

Putin wants to return to a world order in which the strongest dictate what is right, Scholz said. "This is an attempt to bomb us back to a time when war was a common means of politics."

The World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos ends this Thursday after four days.

The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has now lasted more than three months.