Controversial former school official arrested for punching a Connecticut teenager

On Monday, The Connecticut Post reported that former Bridgeport School District board member Chris Taylor has been arrested once again — this time for an alleged road-rage fueled attack on a teenage boy.
"Fairfield police said the latest incident took place in front of Fairfield Ludlowe High School on Aug. 13. Taylor is charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. He is free after posting $5,000 bond pending arraignment on Oct. 11," reported Daniel Tepfer. "'It was a small pinch,' Taylor told Hearst Connecticut Media. He declined further comment."
As the report noted, "Taylor is already awaiting trial in Milford Superior Court for allegedly posing as a police officer in Seymour and attempting to kidnap his wife’s 21-year-old son at gunpoint."
That arrest took place in 2019 when Taylor was still on the school board: "According to the arrest warrant, Chris Taylor and his wife posed as police officers in an effort to get into a Seymour apartment building. Once inside, the warrant states, they went to the apartment of a 21-year-old man they are acquainted with and attempted to force the victim to go with them. The warrant said the man refused and a fight ensued during which the victim successfully fought the couple off and they fled."
Taylor, who declined to run for re-election after that incident, was notable for a series of controversies in office, including when city zoning and fire officials demanded he vacate a "makeshift" apartment he claimed as his residence within the district.
School board members, whose elections are often low-profile, have often made explosive national controversy; in Goshen, Indiana, school board president, John Gray, was resigned after being caught in a "Predator Catchers" sting meeting with who he thought was an 11-year-old.
ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump demands to be declared 'rightful winner' of 2020 election in new attack on FBI