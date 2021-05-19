Bus driver loses his temper and slaps 10-year-old girl whose mask dipped below her nose

A Colorado school bus driver lost his job and faces charges after losing his temper and slapping a girl in the face during a mask dispute.

The driver, Bertram Jaquez, told police he went to the back of the bus where two girls were arguing about wearing a mask, and he admits to smacking the 10-year-old Fremont Elementary School student, reported KKTV-TV.

"[She] just wouldn't listen, yelling at me and the two girls," the driver said. "Out of reaction, I slapped her once."

The girl told police she had moved the mask below her nose because facial coverings make her feel sick, and said the driver smacked her when she did not immediately pull it up.

The driver resigned before he could be fired, and the superintendent said that's the second time Jaquez had physically touched a student out of anger.

The previous incident was in August, when he grabbed a student by the arm in another argument about facial coverings, and resulted in a verbal warning.

"We believe it is never OK to lay a hand on a child," the school district said in a statement. "The driver's action justified termination of employment, as it goes against district policy and our values."

Jaquez was charged with misdemeanors including harassment, assault causing injury and child abuse.



