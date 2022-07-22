School resource officer ‘likely’ shot principal during scuffle with Kansas student

Students returned to school where signs of support dotted the entryway at Olathe East High School on March 7, 2022, in Olathe, Kansas. - Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/TNS
An assistant principal “was mostly likely shot” by a school resource officer when an 18-year-old Olathe East High School student pulled a handgun from his backpack and started firing at the school in Olathe, Kansas, according to a report released Friday. The Johnson County district attorney deemed Officer Erik Clark justified and declined to file charges against him, the district attorney’s office announced Friday. “The Olathe School Resource Officer believed that he was going to die when Jaylon Elmore drew a handgun and began firing at him,” said Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe in...
An excerpt from the new book The Big Lie, written by POLITICO White House bureau chief Jonathan Lemire, reveals that former President Donald Trump had trouble sleeping during a trip to India just before he embarked "on one of the most consequential weeks of his term."
"In the months to come, it would become clear that for the first time in his political life, Trump’s lies weren’t going to save him. And it just so happened to be in an election year," Lemire writes, creating a picture of the COVID-19 pandemic's early grip on the economy.
Lemire contends that Trump's public confidence "was undermined by his private worry."
"Trump had been up the night before, repeatedly calling [Larry Kudlow] and other economic advisers. He asked Kudlow what he had heard, what the titans of business were saying, and if he would go on cable TV — always the most important part of a Trump public relations overture — to defend the president’s precious economy."
"Trump was nervous about the first significant stock market slide caused by COVID-19, the mysterious new virus that had stealthily emerged in China some weeks prior and was beginning to race around the globe. There was suddenly talk of lockdowns, travel bans and mass death, and the stock market — so bullish for most of the Trump era, it had become an idealized symbol in his mind for economic prosperity — was shaken."
Steve Bannon was ridiculed on Friday for not following through on his bluster after he was convicted of refusing to obey a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
In November, after Bannon was released after being charged, he boldly predicted he would turn the tables on everyone seeking to enforce the subpoena.
“I’m telling you right now, this is going to be the misdemeanor from hell for Merrick Garland, Nancy Pelosi, and Joe Biden," Bannon predicted. "We’re going on the offense, we're tired of playing defense, we're going to the offense on this and stand by."
But Bannon did not go on the offense and was convicted without calling a single witness.
"Yeah, it's kind of amazing how far it was from that," CNN's Sara Murray said.
"He ultimately did not put forward a defense, he did not take the stand on his behalf, they did not call witnesses," she noted. "There was, as always with Steve Bannon, a whole lot of bluster going into this. Certainly, it was not the misdemeanor from hell at this point for Nancy Pelosi, I think that's fair to say."
Taking Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) at her word, CNN political analyst Chris Cillizza claimed on Friday morning that the Wyoming conservative left no doubt that Donald Trump should not expect the House committee investigating Jan. 6 riot to be resting on their laurels as Congress heads for summer recess.
Watch never-before-seen footage shared yesterday of former President Trump struggling to refine a taped message to the country a day after the Capitol riot:
With Cheney announcing on Thursday night, "Doors have opened. New subpoenas have been issued and the dam has begun to break," the CNN analyst interpreted that as, "The message to Trump was simple: We're coming for you."
With MSNBC reporting that the House select committee has plans for at least three more public hearings on the Jan 6th Capitol riot incited by the former president, Cillizza maintained that pressure on Trump "will ratchet up" as more witnesses come forward as the committee expands their investigation.
As evidence of Cheney's persistence, he noted that she was at the forefront of pressuring White House counsel Pat Cipollone to come forward which has paid off handsomely for the investigation.
"Less than two weeks later, Cipollone testified in a closed-door meeting with the committee. His video testimony has been used extensively by the committee in its two most recent hearings," he wrote before adding, "Cheney used that same bully pulpit to get Trump's attention on Thursday night. And again, it worked," with Trump ranting on Truth Social late Thursday, "Liz Cheney is a sanctimonious loser. The Great State of Wyoming is wise to her. Why not show the tapes, or interview, those that, with evidence, challenge the election?
"In a surprising column for the normally Donald Trump-supporting National Review Online, longtime contributor Andrew McCarthy praised the work being done by the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection and singled out Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for her demolition of the former president.
After three hearings, with at least two more to come, McCarthy suggested that the committee has made a strong case against the former president and stated, that while he doesn't think the Wyoming Republican will hang onto her seat in the House, she has done the country a great service.
Beginning, "I'm about ready to pronounce Liz Cheney the victor in the January 6 committee hearings," McCarthy added, "Congresswoman Cheney has been very effective in relating the committee’s blistering case against the former president."
Adding that, like Democrats, "Cheney wants to keep Trump at center stage," McCarthy suggested that she seems to be banking on the belief that: "If she could command the attention of the country for a few days in June, and present what happened as it has never been aired before, in a series of tight, well-scripted sessions, she could hammer home Donald Trump’s unfitness for office."