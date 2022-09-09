Scientology accused of abusing immigrant workers

The Church of Scientology could be shut down if allegations of immigration fraud are established, according to a new report in New York magazine.
Kevin Dugan reported on the church's alleged use of obscure R-1 visas to import foreign manual laborers.
"For the past year, I’ve been corresponding with more than three dozen former Scientologists hailing from 12 countries on five continents," Dugan reported. "They cleaned, cooked, landscaped, provided child care, stood guard, did construction and demolition, and performed a variety of tasks that brought in money to the church, all for little to no pay. At Scientology bases around the U.S., called orgs, laborers live in dorms and work shifts that are often as long as 16 hours, though a few told me the sessions can stretch beyond 24 hours without breaks to sleep. Over and over, my sources described how feeling unable to leave their orgs or refuse arduous work assignments was akin to involuntary servitude, even slavery."
Dugan noted that it is a wealthy church, but is only estimated to have 30,000 members across the world.
"To boost numbers, church leaders have recruited thousands of people from abroad, making heavy use of the R-1 visa program — a strategy that is all but unknown to the general public and has never been fully scrutinized," Dugan reported. "Federal rules specify that R-1 applicants must have been a member of a given religion for two years and must promise that they are coming to the U.S. to work “solely as a minister or to perform a religious vocation or occupation.” But former Scientologists told me that church officials instructed them to give statements about their work to immigration officials that would clear them to obtain a religious visa — then, once they arrived, found themselves doing nonreligious work for extended periods of time. Such activity could expose Scientology to liability on a number of fronts."
For analysis, Dugan interviewed "immigration expert" and former federal prosecutor Michael Wildes.
“If a person is being hired to do administrative work and was coached to pretend that it’s religious in nature, then that would be fraud,” Wildes said.
Wildes said if there is a coordinated program to abuse the R-1 visa program to bring in manual labors, it could result in a fraud investigation.
"If they can prove that there’s a pattern and practice of doing this, they could shut down the whole church from being able to avail themselves of the R-1 religious-worker program," Wildes said.
Karin Pouw, a spokesperson for Scientology, said the sources cited in the story are part of a “coordinated and premeditated conspiracy to level false allegations.”
Four experts interviewed for the story said that the Church of Scientology could have saved $1 billion over the last 30 years by how it allegedly exploited foreign labor.
"How much value Scientology derived from immigrant workers is a matter of conjecture, relying on a significant number of variables: how many hours per week they worked, for how many years, at what nominal pay, and so on. But labor lawyers specializing in wage-theft cases do attempt to make such calculations," the magazine noted. "Four of these experts (Nicole Hallett, the director of the Immigrant Rights Clinic at the University of Chicago Law School; Daniel Costa, the director of immigration law and policy research at the Economic Policy Institute; David Cooper, the director of the Economic Analysis and Research Network at EPI; and Williams) agreed that based on estimates provided by former Scientologists, CIS data, and tax documents obtained by sources, over the past 30 years Scientology’s use of foreign workers has probably saved the church hundreds of millions of dollars and potentially more than $1 billion."
