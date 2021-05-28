GOP candidate joins bizarre anti-vaxx legal effort – but claims ignorance after being confronted about it

Minnesota Republican candidate for governor, Scott Jensen, has joined an effort to stop 12-16-year-olds from getting vaccinated for COVID-19, the Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports.

Jensen, who is a family physician, is the first plaintiff named in a petition filed in federal court in Alabama by America's Frontline Doctors -- a group of doctors who gained attention during the outset of the pandemic for pushing unsubstantiated claims about the virus.

The petition calls the vaccines "dangerous biological agents that have the potential to cause greater harm than the COVID-19 disease itself."

The petition also pushed a conspiracy theory claiming that the national media is colluding to suppress information about the virus and the vaccine. But when confronted over the petition's contents, Jensen claimed he didn't read that far into it.

"When I submitted the affidavit, the petition wasn't done," he told the Pioneer Press on Thursday. "I never saw the full petition until a week ago. I have not read the entire 80 pages. I read the first 10 pages, I think."

Jensen, who has had COVID, said he won't get vaccinated and doesn't recommend vaccination for "about a third" of his patients who are young and healthy. He also said he had no idea that the leader of America's Frontline Doctors, Simone Gold, was among those who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"I did not know Simone was in any hot water over Jan. 6," he said.

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R), who could potentially run for governor as well, distanced himself from Jensen's views.

"The leader of [America's Frontline Doctors] was arrested for being inside the Capitol, so I'm not sure that that's the best alignment to do right now," said Gazelka.