North Dakota Republican avoids jail time in DUI plea: report

On Wednesday, KFYR reported that the Republican assistant state House Majority Leader in North Dakota has pled guilty to a DUI charge in a deal that will allow him to avoid jail time.
"Rep. Scott Louser, R-Minot, agreed to plead guilty to B-misdemeanor driving under the influence, according to the plea agreement," reported Joe Skurzewski. "The agreement indicates the courts will sentence Louser to 10 days in jail, with all 10 days suspended for a year of unsupervised probation. Louser must also submit to a chemical dependency evaluation within 90 days of the judgment and complete any recommended treatment within 180 days."
Louser was arrested in April while driving erratically on the freeway between Mandan and Bismarck. According to the trooper who arrested him, he was weaving dangerously and crossed the center line "several times."
The trooper smelled alcohol after pulling Louser over, and transported him to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.