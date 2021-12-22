Former Tea Party lawmaker: Scott Perry must be held in contempt if he defies subpoena

On CNN Tuesday, former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) tore into Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) following his refusal to sit down with members of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol — an event during which he was reportedly in contact with several of the key actors in former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the election.

"Let's start with Congressman Perry rejecting call from the January 6th committee to come in and answer questions from them," said anchor John Berman. "He calls them 'illegitimate,' which is sort of this rhetoric we keep on hearing from the likes of Perry about anything he doesn't like. Why do they keep saying things like that?"

"John, I may be lousy TV tonight because I really don't care what my former colleague Scott Perry said," said Walsh. "I'm not interested. I don't think his statement telling us why he's refusing to cooperate in the investigation — I don't think that statement even deserves a response. It's so easy to get lost in the weeds here. As the year ends — and we are almost a year removed from January 6th — John, the story is this. Scott Perry is yet one more Republican who refuses to cooperate. That's the story. Here we are, a year away from January 6th, and one more Republican won't cooperate. The Republican Party, almost to a man and a woman, refuses to cooperate with an investigation into an attack on our democracy. That's the story."

READ MORE: ‘Moment in history’: MSNBC analyst says Jan. 6 indictments would ‘forever define’ Biden administration

"So what do you do about it, then?" Berman pressed him. "Should the committee issue a subpoena to a sitting member of Congress?"

"Yes," said Walsh. "And I believe it would be a first. Yes. Like Mark Meadows, former member of Congress before him, Scott Perry should be issued a contempt citation from Congress, should be subpoenaed. This committee should do everything they need to do to get to the bottom of this. John, look. Again, here we are almost a year removed from January 6th. We have one political party, the Republican Party, that, for some reason, doesn't want America to get to the bottom of that attack on our democracy. I get that the committee is in a tough spot and they're up against a clock, but they've got to do everything they possibly can do to these Republicans."



Watch below: