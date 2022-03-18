Scott Pruitt seeks Trump's endorsement to launch political comeback in Oklahoma: report

The former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under Donald Trump is seeking his former boss's endorsement as he considers launching a political comeback.

"Former EPA chief Scott Pruitt is considering running for the Oklahoma Senate seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Jim Inhoffe (R-OK) a source familiar with Pruitt’s thinking tells NBC News. Pruitt, a Trump appointee who resigned from the agency in 2018 following multiple ethics scandals, has been making calls for endorsements and quietly building out his team, the source adds. He has yet to make a formal decision," the network reported Friday.

Prior to serving in the Trump administration, Pruitt spent eight years as Oklahoma's attorney general.

"Pruitt called former President Trump seeking his endorsement before deciding whether to run for the seat, two sources familiar with the discussion tell NBC News. Trump has not made an endorsement in the race," the network noted.

Luke Holland, who served as Inhofe's chief of staff, is seeking the GOP nomination along with Rep. Markwayne Mullen (R-OK) and former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon.

