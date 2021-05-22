Beverly Hills man paid $14,000 in Bitcoin to murder Facebook acquaintance he ‘pressured’ into sex

The FBI has busted Scott Berkett, a Beverly Hills, California, man, in an apparent murder-for-hire plot against a woman he met through a Facebook group who rejected his advances after he "pressured" her into sex.

Scott Quinn Berkett was arrested after allegedly contacting a would-be assassin last month, to which a "mystery media organization" alerted the FBI, and agents traced $14,000 in Bitcoin sent from his wallet in connection with the scheme and set up a sting operation with an undercover officer posing as the hitman, reported The Daily Beast.

"I'd like it to look like an accident, but robbery gone wrong may work better," Berkett messaged the hitman last month, according to a criminal complaint. "So long as she is dead. I'd also like for her phone to be retrieved and destroyed irreparably in the process."

"I would like proof of her death sent to me," Berkett wrote in a follow-up message. "She has a distinctive tattoo on one of her forearms that I know the image of, so a photo of her corpse and a photo of her tattoo for identification would work."

Berkett met the woman last year when they were co-administrators of a fan page for the show "RWBY," and she flew to Los Angeles in October to meet him in person, and prosecutors said she felt pressured into having sex with him.

She broke off with Berkett after that encounter, but he aggressively pursued her, and the woman had her father intervene and threaten to contact police.

According to KCAL news, Berkett could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

