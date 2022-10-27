Scottish judge fines venue for barring ‘contentious American evangelist’ Franklin Graham
Franklin Graham speaks at the reopening ceremony for the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina, on April 20, 2010. - Todd Sumlin/The Charlotte Observer/TNS

Evangelist Franklin Graham scored another freedom-of-religion win across the pond this week. A judge in Glasgow, Scotland, slapped a $111,000 verdict against a city-owned venue for canceling a Graham outreach event planned as part of his 2020 tour of the United Kingdom. The venue discriminated against the Charlotte-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association because of Graham’s religious beliefs, Sheriff John McCormick ruled Monday, according to a copy of the verdict obtained by The Charlotte Observer. Judges in Scotland are referred to as sheriffs. The BBC first reported the ruling. Graham is...