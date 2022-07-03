Scottish voters remain split over independence after fresh referendum bid

LONDON (Reuters) - Voters in Scotland remain evenly split over whether or not they support independence from the rest of Britain, a poll published by the Sunday Times showed, days after the Scottish government set out plans for a referendum on the subject next year. Last week, Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans for a second independence referendum to be held on October 2023, and vowed to take legal action if the British government blocks it. The Panelbase survey showed 48% of respondents were in favour of independence, 47% were opposed and 5% did not know. A previous onl...