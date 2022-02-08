SCOTUS pounds another nail in the coffin of voting rights as Roberts sides with liberal minority in 5-4 decision
Chief Justice John Roberts (screengrab)

In 2013 Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts effectively declared racism in America was over, as he penned the majority opinion in Shelby County v. Holder, a case that neutered the historic Voting Rights Act of 1965.

On Monday Chief Justice Roberts sided with the Court's three remaining liberals in a case that pounded yet another nail in the coffin of the Voting Rights Act.

University of Michigan Law School Asst. Law Professor Leah Litman, commenting on the just-released Supreme Court decision writes: "One way of understanding how radical this step is: It is a position on voting rights/the voting rights act that is SO EXTREME, the author of Shelby County v. Holder (the decision invalidating the preclearance regime) did not join it. They _lost John Roberts_ on voting rights."

On Monday conservatives (except Roberts) on the Court decided to allow a racially unfair congressional district map "even though a lower court said it violated the Voting Rights Act by denying Black voters a new district," as NBC News reports.

The Economist's Steven Mazie, who covers the Supreme Court writes:

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.