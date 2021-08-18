Sean Hannity slipping on-air plugs for MyPillow and other sponsors into reports on Afghan crisis

Fox News has been slipping sales plugs for his radio sponsors into reports on the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The right-wing broadcaster has been hammering away at President Joe Biden's administration over the Taliban's swift takeover of the country after the withdrawal of American military forces, which has left thousands of Afghans desperate to escape, but Hannity has also been slyly plugging his advertisers, reported The Daily Beast.

"There is a stampede, not only out of Afghanistan," Hannity said Monday afternoon, "but a stampede away from high prices, overpriced service from the big carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile. The average family making the switch to PureTalk."

Hannity then continued his on-air pitch for the advertiser's service, and he did something similar the following day while calling on the White House to rescue Americans still stranded in Afghanistan.

"How would you like to be in Kabul today, as an American, and you can't get to the airport?" Hannity said. "Where are you thinking your life is headed? If you're one of those family members, I bet you're not sleeping. I don't even think MyPillow can do it. MyPillow.com."

"That's where I go," he added. "I fall asleep faster, I stay asleep longer. These are going to be a lot of sleepless nights for so many of our fellow Americans. We've got to get them home."