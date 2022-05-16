Search for survivors suspended in Haitian migrant boat capsize near Puerto Rico that left 11 dead

After days searching more than 6,600 square miles of ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard stopped looking for possible survivors Sunday night after an overloaded boat carrying Haitian migrants overturned near Puerto Rico’s western coast last week. “After the rescue that was carried out on the first day, none of the searches gave a sign of survival. There comes a time when evaluating all the information available, searches, unfortunately, have to be suspended,” U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson Ricardo Castrodad told the Miami Herald. At least 11 people, all women, died, while 38 others were rescued from th...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Four days after audacious escape from prison bus, Texas still hasn’t found convicted murderer
May 16, 2022
It’s been four days since a convicted murderer being transported on a Texas prison bus was able to remove his handcuffs, cut through a metal door to an armed driver, temporarily take control of the vehicle and flee on foot, according to prison officials.
Since then, prison officers, state troopers and local law enforcement have swarmed Leon County in Central Texas, using horses, dogs, and helicopters equipped with thermal imaging to search for 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez, a prison spokesperson said. But so far, officials have come up empty.
The unusual escape and extended manhunt have prompted state and federal officials to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to Lopez’s capture, with the lion’s share coming from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Lopez is serving two life sentences for capital murder and attempted capital murder out of Hidalgo and Webb counties.
“We will not rest until Lopez is caught,” Bryan Collier, executive director of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said in a statement Saturday.
Gonzalo Lopez escaped custody on May 12, 2022. Credit: TDCJ
Lopez was sentenced to life in prison in 2006, after he was convicted of capital murder in the 2005 death of José Guadalupe Ramirez. According to court records, Lopez confessed to police that he killed the man on an order from a Mexican drug cartel. Lopez was later given another life sentence for attempted capital murder during a 2004 car chase in Webb County. A court ruling said Lopez was the passenger in a car when the driver fled during an attempted traffic stop. Law enforcement officers said they were shot at from the driver’s side of the vehicle.
On Thursday afternoon, Lopez was aboard a bus with 15 other prisoners and two veteran prison officers. He was headed from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville, where he is housed, to Huntsville for a medical appointment, according to TDCJ spokesperson Robert Hurst.
On the bus, the prisoners were handcuffed and separated by metal caging from the armed driver and a second officer in the rear of the bus carrying a shotgun. Hurst said such a setup is typical for prisoner transports.
Somehow, however, Lopez managed to get out of his handcuffs. And without being detected by either guard, the prisoner used a sharp object to cut through the metal door separating the prisoners from the driver and crawled into the driver’s section, Hurst said. A fight ensued, and Lopez stabbed the driver in the hand and chest with the unknown object.
The driver was able to stop the bus, and the fight between the two men quickly moved outside, Hurst said. Lopez got back into the bus, seemingly at about the time the officer in the rear leapt out the back after realizing there was a fight. With no officer on board, Lopez drove off.
The officer armed with a shotgun quickly shot out the rear tires, however, so after about a mile, Lopez lost control and the bus veered into a culvert on the side of the road. Lopez fled on foot through a cow pasture, Hurst said. The two officers caught up and fired at him with their sidearms and the shotgun, though Hurst said it didn’t appear Lopez was hit.
That was the last any official has seen of Lopez.
Hurst couldn’t explain how Lopez managed to get out of his handcuffs, or have the time to cut through metal in the bus and crawl into the driver’s section undetected.
“We’re still investigating,” he said.
But beyond Lopez’s remarkable escape is his continued absence, despite a quickly implemented search and the numerous police agencies on the hunt.
“We immediately went into emergency mode with an escaped inmate on the ground,” Hurst said, noting that TDCJ personnel rapidly set up a perimeter with the help of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and a local police officer.
On Friday, DPS put Lopez on the state’s Most Wanted list, offering a reward for $7,500. The next day, the state police agency raised the amount to $35,000, with the U.S. Marshals Service and the Texas prisons investigative branch offering another $10,000 and $5,000, respectively, TDCJ reported.
On Monday, Hurst said the agencies have not yet received any credible tips. The agency has asked anyone with information on Lopez to call 1-800-832-8477 or 936-437-5171.
Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, happening in downtown Austin on Sept. 22-24. Get your TribFest tickets by May 31 and save big!
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/05/16/escape-texas-prison-bus/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Kathy Barnette slams Trump and his 'bad advisers' for 'unfortunate' robocall attacking her
May 16, 2022
On Monday, Axios reported that Kathy Barnette, the far-right talk radio host suddenly rising in the polls for the GOP Senate nomination in Pennsylvania, lashed out at former President Donald Trump over a robocall urging voters not to back her.
Trump has endorsed Dr. Oz, the former thoracic surgeon and daytime TV talk show host, for the position instead.
" Fox News Channel's 'Special Report' played snippets of a robocall in which Trump says that Barnette 'wanted to build a statue to Barack Hussein Obama and attacked the father of our country, George Washington. That's no good,'" reported Herb Scribner. "Barnette responded to the robocalls, saying 'that is unfortunate that the president would say that ... Again, I'm going to chalk it up to he has bad advisers on that one. It is very clear."
Barnette has quickly become a controversial figure in the race. She has called for making the practice of Islam illegal in the United States; called transgender people "deformed"; and was photographed marching toward the Capitol on January 6 with members of the Proud Boys, although she denies having taken part in the insurrection itself.
RELATED: Revealed: GOP's Kathy Barnette paid for 3 busloads of Jan. 6 'patriots' for '1776 moment'
Complicating things further for the GOP, Barnette has come out guns blazing against her Republican opponents. At a speech in Bucks County on Sunday, Barnette said that Oz has "never used his public platform to push any of our America First agenda" and accused another major competitor, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick, of being in bed with China.
Oz, who is himself a Muslim, has slammed Barnette over her past comments on his religion, calling them "reprehensible" and "disqualifying."
CONTINUE READING Show less
Supreme Court set to give the most extremist movement in the US a big win — and it's not abortion
May 16, 2022
This weekend's horrific mass killing in Buffalo serves as a tragic reminder that the radicalism of the American right-wing is not confined to abortion policy or an anti-democratic movement to take over the election machinery for partisan gain. The most established extremist movement in the country is the unfettered gun rights movement.
Much like the anti-abortion zealots, gun extremists have been methodically chipping away at existing gun safety laws in states while pushing for federal action that would finally achieve their goal of legal possession of deadly firearms by anyone, anywhere, for any reason. There hasn't been as much talk about it, but the Supreme Court heard a case this session that could do for gun proliferation advocates what the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case looks poised to do for the anti-abortion movement. The decision could even be announced on the same day. It was just 14 years ago, in a case called District of Columbia v. Heller, that a bare majority of the Supreme Court held for the first time that the Constitution grants an individual right to bear arms. It was a landmark case that handed the gun lobby the definition it had long sought. Former Justice John Paul Stephens called it the worst decision of his tenure, noting that when he came on the court there was not even any discussion of gun ownership being a "fundamental right." Over the years, however, the NRA worked very hard to make the case and Heller was finally taken up by the conservative majority in 2008. However, even with that proclamation, the court did not suggest that this meant states had no right to enact gun safety measures. The author of the opinion, Justice Antonin Scalia held that while people had the right to keep guns in their homes, communities still had an interest in public safety and keeping dangerous modern weapons off the streets. That was unsatisfying for the gun fetishists so they immediately began taking steps to ensure that interest was as proscribed as possible.
The case the court heard this term, New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, involves New York's long-standing law that only people with a specific need ("proper cause") can be licensed to carry a concealed weapon in the state. The plaintiffs in this case both applied for and were granted concealed carry permits but were restricted in where they were allowed to carry their guns. They, along with the NRA, sued, saying they have an unfettered 2nd Amendment right to carry their guns virtually whenever and wherever they feel they might need to defend themselves. In other words, they believe they have a constitutional right to carry a gun at all times.
The most established extremist movement in the country is the unfettered gun rights movement.
The thinking among legal observers is that this court is not going to uphold New York's law as it currently stands, which seems obvious. The only question is whether they find a workaround of the "proper cause" standard to keep it on the books without any real purpose or use the case to greatly expand gun rights. Law professor Eric Ruben explains what that means:
Bruen could be a turning point for how judges evaluate all Second Amendment cases – whether they're about assault weapons, tasers or felon-in-possession offenses. Until now, judges have generally assessed whether such restrictions are justified by current public safety concerns.
Many gun rights advocates are asking the Supreme Court to reject that approach. Instead, they want judges to decide cases on the sole basis of history and tradition unless the judiciary's interpretation of the text of the Second Amendment resolves the issue. This is known as the "text, history and tradition" test.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh is credited with first articulating this test in a dissent he issued prior to his rise to the Supreme Court. Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett all have embraced similar judicial philosophies to some degree.
Unless they've all had some kind of wake-up call over the leaked abortion draft, I don't think you need to be a professional fortune-teller to read the tea leaves on this one. There is an excellent chance they are going to overturn the New York law under this specious new philosophy from the beer-swilling Kavanaugh and that will be that.
Ruben points out that in 1980 most Americans lived in states that regulated concealed carry of weapons. The NRA managed to lobby many of them to overturn those laws leaving big, populous states New York and California, along with Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island refusing to go along, thus necessitating the organization to use the courts to get their way when the people in those states refused.
The states in question represent one-quarter of the U.S. population. If the Court overturns the New York law, the gun proliferation advocates will tell the people in those states they just don't know what's good for them and that "an armed society is a polite society." The evidence is clear that this simply isn't true.
This ruling would open the door to confusing litigation based upon this daft "text, history and tradition" test that will require judges to figure out if other, long -standing, regulations adhere to it. They will be forced to decide if regulation of large capacity magazines or semi-automatic weapons are constitutionally based upon their similarity to guns and laws in use 150 years ago which is ridiculous.
Legal observers worry that the Court could take the most extreme approach and introduce this new "text, history and tradition" test at least partly because of trumped up partisan grievance politics that insist the 2nd Amendment has been treated as a "second class" right. The whining, self-pitying tone underlying Alito's draft in the abortion decision suggests that the radical majority is not immune to such all-too-common, self-indulgent right wing predilections.
No one knows for sure, but the assumption among some court watchers is that Justice Clarence Thomas will probably write the Bruen opinion since he seems to be particularly energized over the prospect of blowing up all gun regulations and turning the country into even more of a free fire zone than it already is. I doubt if he, or any of the other ultra-right wingers on the Court, would be any more respectful of precedent in gun rights cases than they are in women's rights cases. They have a revolutionary agenda and they aren't going to let anything stand in their way.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}