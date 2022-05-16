Search for survivors suspended in Haitian migrant boat capsize near Puerto Rico that left 11 dead

After days searching more than 6,600 square miles of ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard stopped looking for possible survivors Sunday night after an overloaded boat carrying Haitian migrants overturned near Puerto Rico’s western coast last week. “After the rescue that was carried out on the first day, none of the searches gave a sign of survival. There comes a time when evaluating all the information available, searches, unfortunately, have to be suspended,” U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson Ricardo Castrodad told the Miami Herald. At least 11 people, all women, died, while 38 others were rescued from th...