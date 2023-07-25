Search of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann’s Long Island home yields ‘massive amount’ of evidence

Crime laboratory officers prepare to search the home of Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann in Massapequa Park, New York, on July 18, 2023. - YUKI IWAMURA/Getty Images North America/TNS
NEW YORK — A 12-day scouring of Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann’s cluttered Long Island home found a “massive amount” of potential evidence, with investigators still probing whether the killings were committed inside, the chief Suffolk County prosecutor said Tuesday. “We’ve haven’t ruled out anything in regard to that,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney outside the defendant’s Massapequa Park home, adding the areas searched included a creepy walk-in basement vault at the suspect’s suburban residence. “It’s not like TV,” he added of the ongoing probe. “It’s going to...