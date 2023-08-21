Seattle air quality among worst in world due to wildfire smoke

In this photo from Sept. 12, 2020, smoke from wildfires obscure the Space Needle and the Seattle skyline in Seattle, Washington. - Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images North America/TNS
Seattle ranked as the worst city worldwide for air quality and pollution Sunday evening as wildfire smoke coated the region. A gray haze crept over Western Washington throughout the day, blanketing the area with a definitive reminder that we’ve entered the season of wildfires and worsening air quality. Seattle’s air quality index hovered between 170 and 190 Sunday evening. Around 6 p.m. the AQI was ranked worst globally among 90 major cities, according to air quality technology company IQAir. Doha, Qatar, ranked second after Seattle and Portland came in third. The smoke, which drifted over fro...