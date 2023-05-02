Second accuser takes stand at Trump’s NYC civil rape trial as lawyers say ex-president won't be testifying
Author Lisa Birnbach arrives for the civil trial of magazine Columnist E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump at Manhattan Federal Court on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in New York City. - Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Donald Trump was accused of sexual assault by a second woman Tuesday in writer E. Jean Carroll’s bombshell civil rape case — as the former president’s lawyers confirmed he wouldn’t be taking the stand. Jessica Leeds, 81, described being sexually assaulted by Trump on a midday flight to New York City in the late 1970s. A former stockbroker who was a traveling saleswoman at the time, Leeds said Trump grabbed her breasts and put his hand up her skirt after she ended up seated next to him when she was bumped up to first class. “The gentleman sitting by the window introduced himself as D...