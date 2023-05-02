Second accuser takes stand at Trump’s NYC civil rape trial, describes sexual assault on plane: ‘Like he had fifty zillion hands’
Author Lisa Birnbach arrives for the civil trial of magazine Columnist E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump at Manhattan Federal Court on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in New York City. - Spencer Platt/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Donald Trump was accused of sexual assault by a second woman Tuesday in writer E. Jean Carroll’s civil rape case against the former president. Jessica Leeds, 81, described being assaulted by Trump on a midday flight to New York City in the late 1970s. A former stockbroker who was a traveling saleswoman at the time, Leeds said the attack occurred after she was bumped up to first class. “The gentleman sitting by the window introduced himself as Donald Trump,” Leeds testified in Manhattan federal court. “We shook hands.” Not long after, Leeds said Trump ambushed her in her seat, kissin...