Secret Service turns over exactly one text message in response to Jan. 6 subpoena: report
Presidential Secret Service agent beside motorcade (Photo: Shutterstock)

The U.S. Secret Service turned over exactly one text message to the Jan. 6 Committee in response to a subpoena.

The agency determined that texts from Jan. 5 and 6, 2021 were likely not recoverable after a reset of employees' phones later that month, which came 11 days after Congress first requested those communications and two days after agents were told to back up their phones, and two anonymous sources told The Guardian that only one text message from that period was turned over.

The Secret Service promised to continue searching for additional text and phone records but said they probably could not be retrieved.

Agents were told in December 2020 that their phones would be updated the following month, and Congress requested their communications on Jan. 16, 2021, and reminded to back up their data on January 25, 2021, two days before the agency-wide update went through.

House investigators remain hopeful the texts can be reconstructed using specialized software and forensic tools, just like messages sent by two senior FBI officials who were investigating Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in 2018.

