Selena Gomez calls for politicians to ‘actually change the laws’ after school shooting in her home state of Texas
Selena Gomez attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City- Pier 36- South Street on May 17, 2022, in New York City. - Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images North America/TNS

Selena Gomez called for U.S. politicians to “actually change the laws” after at least 21 people were killed in a school shooting in her home state of Texas. The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Wednesday left 19 children and two teachers dead, officials said. “If children aren’t safe at school where are they safe?” Gomez tweeted. “It’s so frustrating and I’m not sure what to say anymore,” the actress-singer wrote. “Those in power need to stop giving lip service and actually change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future.” Gomez, 29, grew up Grand Prairie, Texas, which ...