Senate Democrats urge White House to rein in ‘junk’ health plans boosted by Trump

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and more than two dozen other Democratic senators called on the Biden administration Wednesday to rein in short-term health plans that don’t follow minimum standards for health coverage set by the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA).
The so-called junk health insurance plans have been expanding after they were given a boost in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump. In their letter, senators wrote that the pending end to Medicaid coverage for millions of Americans in April could be an opening for the short-term plans to spread.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (Vaughn R. Larson | Wis. Dept. of Military Affairs)
“We must protect those who will be looking for coverage in the near future, and take steps to ensure that these plans are not allowed to further proliferate,” states the letter, led by Baldwin and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and addressed to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “It is past time for your Department to step up and address the expansion and proliferation of junk plans.”
The ACA requires that insurance plans, including those offered on the federal and state health insurance marketplace under the act as well as those provided under employee benefit programs, must limit out-of-pocket costs and must provide a list of essential health benefits, including mental health and substance abuse treatment, prescription drug coverage and maternity care. The ACA also bars insurance plans from retroactively dropping coverage, rejecting applicants or charging them higher premiums because of preexisting health conditions, or imposing lifetime or annual caps on coverage.
The short-term plans are not required to follow those standards, however, the letter notes.
Baldwin noted in a statement that she has previously called on HHS and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to rein in the short-term plans. She authored bills in 2021 to overturn the Trump administration’s expansion of the plans as well as to require stronger regulations “to protect consumers from being misled into enrolling in junk plans that fail to offer comprehensive coverage.”
Allowing the short-term, non-compliant plans to continue to grow contrasts with reforms initiated by the Biden administration to expand access to affordable and comprehensive health coverage, the letter states. Those include expanded subsidies for low- and moderate-income people who purchase ACA-compliant health insurance.
“Congress has supported these efforts,” the letter concludes. “It is past time for your Department to step up and address the expansion and proliferation of junk plans.”
Wisconsin Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Wisconsin Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Ruth Conniff for questions: info@wisconsinexaminer.com. Follow Wisconsin Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.