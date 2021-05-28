Jan. 6th commission supporters represent 87 million more Americans than Republicans who blocked it: report

Republican senators on Friday voted to block the advancement of a bill to establish a 9/11-style commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

There was bipartisan support for a January 6th commission, with six Republicans siding with Democrats to allow the bill to advance to debate. But due to the filibuster, the legislation required a supermajority vote from 60 senators to advance the bill.

While the filibuster is an inherently undemocratic process that allows minority rule, the vote also illustrated how the Senate violates the principle of "one person, one vote" because the 40 million people in California are represented by two senators, just like Wyoming, which has less than 600,000 people.

Journalist Ari Berman, author of the 2016 book Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America, explained how the vote demonstrates this dynamic.

Berman noted that the senators who backed the commission represent 87 million more Americans that the side that triumphed on the floor of the Senate.

"This is not how democracy is supposed to work," he concluded.



