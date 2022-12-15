Revealed: Menendez has lengthy ties to shady businessmen
Sen. Robert Menendez (D-FL) (AFP)

Two confessed criminals have a longtime relationship with a Democratic senator who's under federal investigation.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee, is under investigation by the Department of Justice for his links to the mysterious company IS EG Halal, which was awarded exclusive rights by the Egyptian government to handle food certification, and has ties back to a pair of shady New Jersey businessmen, reported The Daily Beast.

"Fred Daibes and Gazmend 'Gus' Lita, who have made careers catering to the affluent professionals who have flooded a part of the Garden State once known mostly for its rotting piers and Superfund sites," the website reported. "As it happens, both entrepreneurs copped to federal crimes earlier this year."

Public documents reviewed by The Daily Beast don't implicate Menendez, although he has gotten political donations from both men, their families and their associates, and the senator's office told the website he doesn't intend to return their contributions.

The Daibes clan has donated more than $400,000 to state-level candidates in New Jersey, according to campaign finance records, and more than $200,000 to federal officials, including Menendez and his committees, and individuals with ties to the family have contributed similar amounts to the senator's committees on the same day -- which suggests a coordinated strategy.

SmartNews