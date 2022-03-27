Senior adviser to Iran's Khamenei says nuclear deal with world powers imminent

DOHA (Reuters) - A senior advisor to Iran's supreme leader said on Sunday that a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers was imminent but could only happen if the United States showed political will.

"Yes, it's imminent. It depends on the political view of the United States," Kamal Kharrazi said.

(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous and Andrew Mills; Writing by Nadine Awadalla;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)