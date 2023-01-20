Senior Pentagon official investigated for using the N-word and making sexually-charged comments
(U.S. Office of Personnel Management)

A new report from the military's inspector general says that a former Defense Department senior executive used the N-word, made sexually-charged comments, and drank alcohol without permission inside the Pentagon, Stars and Stripes reports.

Douglas A. Glenn, who is still employed by the federal government, "engaged in an overall course of conduct that failed to treat subordinates with dignity and respect by making sexually suggestive and racially insensitive comments in the workplace, resulting in the creation of an offensive work environment for his subordinates,” the Defense Department Inspector General said in a statement.

The investigation into Glenn was launched after people made anonymous complaints about a hostile work environment.

"The IG interviewed dozens of staff members. Glenn, when interviewed by the IG, acknowledged using the N-word twice during one conversation, but said it was not his intent to cause offense," Stars and Stripes' report stated. "The incident happened during a February 2021 meeting in which Glenn said he wanted to have an all hands discussion on diversity and inclusion. A staff member tried to dissuade Glenn from holding such a meeting because a similar session earlier in the month went poorly, the IG said."

The IG's report said that Glenn “failed to treat subordinates with dignity and respect by using the N word in the workplace.”

Use of the word, “even for illustrative purposes,” offended several staff members, the report said.

Read the full report over at Stars and Stripes.

