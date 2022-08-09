Serena Williams says she is retiring from tennis in Vogue essay, likely after US Open
Serena Williams plays a forehand against France's Harmony Tan during their first-round Wimbledon match at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in London. - Clive Brunskill/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Serena Williams is set to call it a career, at least when it comes to tennis. The soon-to-be 41-year-old superstar penned a farewell to the game she has dominated for much of the last two decades in a Vogue magazine essay that was published on Tuesday morning. While not specifically saying the US Open, which begins in Queens on Aug. 29, will be her final tournament, she wrote on Instagram promoting her piece: “I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.” One of the greatest to ever pick up a racket, Williams earned her first win in more than a year on Monday after beating Nuria Parrizas-...