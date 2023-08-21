Setbacks for driverless taxis in San Francisco
Watch out for wet concrete: A driverless taxi from the robotic taxi company Cruise in San Francisco. Marty Bicek/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Driverless taxi operator Cruise has agreed to cut in half the number of vehicles it operates in San Francisco after one of them collided with a fire truck and another got stuck in wet concrete in August. Cruise says it will now field a maximum of 50 self-driving taxis during the day and 150 at night after a request from the California Department of Motor Vehicles. A passenger in the Cruise driverless car was slightly injured in the fire truck incident at a road intersection. Cruise said the robotaxi "immediately spotted" the fire truck, which had entered the field of vision of its on-board cam...