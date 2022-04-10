Shanghai residents question human cost of China's COVID quarantines

By Brenda Goh SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Lu, 99, was a long-time resident at Shanghai's Donghai Elderly Care hospital, her loved ones secure that she was getting round-the-clock care at the city's largest such centre. That was before COVID-19 struck China's biggest city last month, the country's worst outbreak of the pandemic, infecting multiple patients, doctors and care workers at the 1,800-bed facility. Orderlies posted cries for help on social media, saying they were overwhelmed. Relatives told Reuters that there had been several deaths. Lu, whose relatives asked that she be identified only by h...