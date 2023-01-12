Shared power used to be the norm in statehouses. Now it’s nearly extinct

"One part of the four-page legal document asks recipients to reveal if anyone other than themselves is paying for legal representation — and if so, to provide a copy of the retention agreement for that legal work," said the Post. "At least one other former campaign official also received the subpoena, according to that person’s lawyer, who also spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid drawing attention to his client."

What was uncovered by the Jan. 6 committee is that at least one witness was encouraged to mislead the committee.

"As we heard testimony about some of the counsel involved were encouraging witnesses to withhold information from the committee ad if they were doing this as part of a joint defense committee or joint representation paid for by interests hostile to the truth coming out then that was a concern for the committee," said Schiff.

Cassidy Hutchinson made it clear to the committee that the lawyer she was initially using was telling her not to "recall" things that she did recall. The early conversations with Hutchinson are available on the Jan. 6 website where transcripts show the lawyer at the time cutting her off and taking issue with some questions.

“She was advised to say that she didn’t recall something when she did. So that’s pretty serious stuff," said Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) last year.

The lawyer, Stefan Passantino, denies all of the accusations.

"There were a lot of witnesses who had a very convenient failure of recollection consistent with what Cassidy Hutchinson's lawyer recommended," said Schiff. "If counsel are telling witnesses to say they don't recall things that they do, that doesn't come close to the line, that crosses the line."