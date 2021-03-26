Sharon Osbourne is out at 'The Talk': CBS
Following allegations of racism, CBS News announced on Friday that it would be losing one of its talk show hosts.

"Following an intense discussion about race and a subsequent hiatus from air, Sharon Osbourne is out at 'The Talk.' The former reality star 'has decided to leave' the long-running daytime talk show, according to a statement from CBS and obtained by Fox News on Friday," the network reported.