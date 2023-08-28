Sheriff’s helicopter hits Florida apartment building, 2 dead
Emergency personnel on scene after a Broward Sheriff’ s Office Fire-Rescue helicopter was seen in distress before crashing into a building southwest of Pompano Beach Airpark on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. - Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS

A Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue helicopter carrying three crew membershit a Pompano Beach apartment building Monday morning. Smoke wafted from from the spiraling Eurocopter EC135 chopper prior to the collision. Aerial footage shows a broad hole in the roof of the building where charred debris can also be seen. Two people were killed including 50-year-old Broward County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Terryson Jackson, Sheriff Gregory Tony posted on social media. A woman inside the building also died, according to Local News 10. Two brothers who wereinside the apartment building are unaccounted f...