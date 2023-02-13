‘Shoot me, I’m not stopping’: Rampaging U-Haul driver evading Brooklyn car stop strikes 8, leads cops on wild chase

Worcester, who is Black, was a suspect after a gas station attendant called in a report of a person threatening him with a knife. Bystanders said he appeared to be in "mental distress," and he surrendered a folding knife to officers before the assault began. The video recorded by a bystander showed White and a fellow deputy, Zach King, terrorizing Worcester in front of a Mulberry, Arkansas convenience store. Worcester was held on the ground and punched repeatedly in the head.

A third officer on the scene, Thell Riddle, was on the scene but did not join in the beating, per the FBI affidavit.

IN OTHER NEWS: Biden fires Trump-appointed Architect of the Capitol who avoided the Capitol on Jan. 6

"On Sept. 8, Dawa and another officer showed up to White’s home, where they found him waiting for them on the front porch, according to the affidavit. White went inside to get his phone, and came back out 'in a matter of seconds with the cell phone in his hand,' it says. He said the battery was dead and that he didn’t have a charger," said the report. The FBI retrieved the phone four days later, only to find it was reset to factory settings.

King and White were fired after the video became public, and were subsequently indicted on federal civil rights charges for using excessive force, which comes with up to 10 years in prison if they are convicted.