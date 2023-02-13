‘Shoot me, I’m not stopping’: Rampaging U-Haul driver evading Brooklyn car stop strikes 8, leads cops on wild chase

A moped is pictured Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, after being struck by a U-Haul truck at 72nd Street and Third Avenue in Brooklyn. - Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS
NEW YORK — A rampaging U-Haul driver leading cops on a wild chase through Brooklyn Monday struck six men, a woman and a cop and sent other pedestrians on the sidewalk scurrying for their lives, police said. Cops tried to pull the 62-year-old driver over at 10:49 a.m. near Fifth Avenue and 75th Street in the Bay Ridge neighborhood but he refused to stop, sources said. At one point during the ensuing chase, he said, “Shoot me, I’m not stopping,” according to a police source. In one video posted online from that location, an oblivious pedestrian can be seen slowly walking between curbside trees a...