1-year-old girl shot while riding in car in California: report

U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) is calling on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign over allegations of corruption spanning more than two decades. He is the first sitting U.S. Senator to do so.
"I will say what needs to be said: Clarence Thomas should resign from the Supreme Court of the United States. His reputation is unsalvageable," Sen. Markey, flanked by U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).
"It is evident that he cannot judge right from wrong, so why should he be judging the country's most important cases on its highest court?" Sen. Markey asked.
The three Massachusetts Democrats spoke as they kicked off a 20-city bus tour Monday from Boston, focusing on strengthening ethics in the nation's highest court, as the Boston Globe reports.
“The court must take action in order to rebuild its legitimacy by enforcing its own recusal rules, adopting a binding code of conduct, strengthening restrictions on gifts of privately funded travel, and increasing the transparency of justices’ financial dealings and interests,” Markey also said.
Senators Markey and Warren also called for expanding the Supreme Court by four seats, to 13, which would more accurately represent the nation and its current judicial system.
”I don’t want to mess with the Supreme Court,” Senator Warren told reporters. “But the Supreme Court is messing with our democracy. Make no mistake, the Supreme Court faces a crisis of legitimacy. The Constitution gives Congress the ability to check the Supreme Court’s power, including by changing its size, no constitutional amendment.”
Rep. Pressely added, ”I’m here with my partners in government and community to organize and mobilize to enact common sense reforms to our highest judicial court.”
“We deserve and demand a Supreme Court representative of the people and capable of upholding the law.”
The tour is being organized by a coalition of more than 30 progressive groups called the Just Majority campaign, The New York Times reported, as more see the increasingly urgent need for judicial reform in the wake of the Roberts Court's rulings on abortion and its now-infamous shadow docket.
“This is new to us,” Mini Timmaraju, the president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, told The Times.
Timmaraju "said her organization’s decision to join the campaign was driven in part by recent court decisions on abortion rights, gun control and other issues that run counter to well-documented public opinion."
“We feel a special obligation to jump in now,” she also said. “It feels the time is right to start having this conversation about expansion. Everything has to be on the table.”
Watch a clip of Senator Markey's remarks, and the full event video below or at this link.
Failed Arizona candidate Kari Lake sent the clearest signal yet that she is considering a run for Senate in her state.
During an appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, Lake seemed to be coming to terms with the fact she might lose her lawsuit to overturn the 2022 election for governor.
"We do plan to take this all the way to the United States Supreme Court," she explained. "However, we know that will take a long time potentially."
"So if we're not victorious," she continued, "and I pray that we will be in Arizona, I pray that the justices and judges will do the right thing, I will strongly consider a move forward on this Senate seat because I am afraid to death of people like Kyrsten Sinema and Ruben Gallego."
Lake insisted Sinema and Gallego were "radical leftists."
"So that is on the back of my mind, but on the front of my mind is our case, and we are forging forward on that as hard as we can," she said.
Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.
Kari Lake says she is moving closer to a Senate run as her election case drags on.
"I will strongly consider a move forward on this Senate seat because I am afraid to death of people like Kyrsten Sinema and Ruben Gallego." pic.twitter.com/h4EERpCKm2 — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) April 25, 2023
US toy manufacturer Mattel unveiled a new Barbie doll Tuesday representing a person with Down syndrome, as it seeks to allow more children to see themselves in the popular figure.
The toy was brought to market through work with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS), to ensure it accurately represents someone with the condition, the company said.
"Barbie plays an important role in a child's early experiences, and we are dedicated to doing our part to counter social stigma through play," said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls at Mattel.
"Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves," she added in a statement.
The new doll has a face and body sculpt aimed at being "more illustrative of women with Down syndrome, including a shorter frame and a longer torso," said Mattel.
For example, the face sculpt has a rounder shape, smaller ears and flat nasal bridge. The eyes are slightly slanted as well in an almond shape.
Meanwhile, the doll's dress pattern includes butterflies along with yellow and blue colors -- symbols associated with Down syndrome awareness.
"This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation," said NDSS president Kandi Pickard. "It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating."
Down syndrome is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome, which changes how their body and brain develop.
Previously, Mattel rolled out a series of Barbie dolls dedicated to feminist or other inspirational icons.
Barbie has 175 looks, according to Mattel.
The latest doll's release comes as a live-action film about Barbie is expected to hit the screens in July, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.