1-year-old girl shot while riding in car in California: report
A 15-month-old girl has been shot while sitting in a car in Oakland, California, and has been hospitalized in stable condition, ABC News reported.

The shooting took place on Monday evening. ABC News reported that security video captured the family running to a nearby fire station and yelling for help after the child was shot.

According to NBC Bay Area, firefighters responded before an ambulance took the child to the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

No details about the suspect have yet been released.

