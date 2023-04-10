Shooting involving 'multiple suspects' leaves 1 dead outside Louisville community college: report
A shooting outside a community college in Louisville, Kentucky, has left one person dead and one injured and "multiple" suspects are on the loose, Fox News reported.

The shooting occurred outside the Jefferson Community and Technical College/Technical Campus, according to Maj. Russel Miller of the Louisville Police Department.

The shooting took place just hours after another shooting at an Old National Bank location in the same city that left five people dead, including the gunman.

The victim outside the school was identified as a male but no other details have been reported. The suspects were initially on foot before running to a car and driving off after the shooting.

The college announced that all campuses will be closed "out of reverence for those involved" in the two separate shootings.

